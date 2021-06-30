Javon D Jones, 3000 block of Packard Avenue, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Sometime in March, cement barriers were placed in front of the Erickson Truck-n-Parts' entrance on Frontage Road, blocking the only way the owners could get in and out. The village is mum about what's going on, even after one of the Ericksons was cited for trespassing on his own property.
An attorney representing the Ericksons wrote in a letter to a Mount Pleasant official: "In Catch-22 fashion, my client has been directed to clean up its property, but its owners and employees are not allowed on the premises."
The deaths come less than two weeks after a series of tragedies in Lake Michigan near Racine's beaches.
The new O&H Danish Bakery — which shares a building with the new Starbucks on Douglas Avenue — is set to open late July, according to the bakery's vice president of marketing, Matt Horton. "Starbucks is going to be a catalyst," the developer said.
The Racine County Fairgrounds will be hosting a new music and fireworks show this weekend to support charities and highlight local businesses.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, then drove off, then allegedly injured an officer during his arrest.
RACINE — After construction that lasted almost a year, the first new building at the former Horlick Malted Milk Co.’s site is finally complete.
A Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 at a hotel in Racine.
Joshua Morris was accused of murdering his friend, Lavelle Monroe, in September 2018. Morris was found not guilty Monday. Another man at the scene of the murder, who had been punched by Monroe not long before the shooting, was never considered a suspect. An investigator claimed that man who wasn't the suspect was “not the type” to commit murder.
Studies have shown some level of smell loss occurring in as few as 41% and as many as 96% of people with COVID-19, although approximately 72% reported having their sense of smell back within a month.
Uncle Harry's, an ice cream parlor on a historic site in Waterford, is rebounding from a threatened demolition to recapture its place as a summertime favorite. And soon it could grow into an even bigger attraction.
