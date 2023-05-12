Javion M. Cox, 200 block of Chapel Trail, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Javion M. Cox
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Kmart building in Caledonia that’s been vacant for almost four years is set to have a new occupant.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with more than a dozen felonies in connection to multiple burglaries of local businesses during March a…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Gateway Classic Cars is one step closer to taking over the former Kmart building in Caledonia after village approval came Tuesday evening.