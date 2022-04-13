Jason Andujar, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Racine Unified School District has apologized for having “missed the mark with the lunch served” to students on Wednesday.
On Friday, Racine's Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop for Terral Martin, 28, of Racine. He has been identified as a suspect in the killing.
A Racine woman has been accused of stealing debit and credit card numbers, and also attempting to link 97 different numbers to a CashApp profile.
Man sentenced to four years in prison for theft and misconduct in office.
An 1897 hotel burned down in Uptown last night.
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the area of 19th Street and West Boulevard at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday.
A suburban Milwaukee developer has won approval from the Village of Yorkville to transform farmland along I-94 into a 400,000-square-foot industrial property that dwarfs anything in the nearby Grandview Business Park.
RACINE — An alleged drug dealer has been charged in a Jan. 27 overdose death in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
A Racine man allegedly denied drinking and driving before immediately telling officers "You got me for a DUI, I confess" when asked to submit a breath sample.
Judge Robert Repischak lifted the suspension of proceedings in a homicide case on Monday after the defendant returned from treatment competent to stand trial.
