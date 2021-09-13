 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jason Andrew Judd
0 Comments

Jason Andrew Judd

  • 0
Jason Judd

Jason Andrew Judd, 2800 block of Sunrise Road, Caledonia, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News