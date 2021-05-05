 Skip to main content
Jason A Turner
Jason A Turner

Jason A Turner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

