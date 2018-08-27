Jasmine R. Davis.jpg

Jasmine R. Davis, 1200 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments