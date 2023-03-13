Jasmine J. Walk Mar 13, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jasmine J. Walk, 300 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Crime Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man charged with killing mom of six heading to trial in Oct; tells judge he wants to represent himself Terry L. Jackson, 42, whose trial on charges of homicide, kidnapping, and attempted homicide, said in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday th… Woman found dead in vehicle, cause of death does not appear suspicious, Racine Police Department says A woman was found dead in a vehicle Sunday. The cause of death is unknown but does not appear suspicious, the Racine Police Department reported. Racine man allegedly found with over half a pound of marijuana RACINE — A Racine man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of more than half a pound of marijuana. Racine man allegedly had multiple baggies of cocaine and marijuana in his underwear RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple charges after baggies of cocaine and marijuana allegedly were discovered in his underwear. Duo charged with trying to sell cocaine and fentanyl RACINE — Two Racine men are accused of trying to sell cocaine and fentanyl to a law enforcement officer.