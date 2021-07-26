 Skip to main content
Jaquaijha R Oliver
Jaquaijha R Oliver

Jaquaijha Oliver

Jaquaijha R Oliver, 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

