Janice M. Petri

Janice Petri

Janice M. Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

