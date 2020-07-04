Jane McManus: Dan Snyder won't deserve an ounce of credit if he changes his team's name

“It takes a lot of time for fan behavior to change, especially if the logo is the same,” she said.

It’s inevitable that after this review, Snyder will sullenly exchange the racist name for Goodell’s lemon lollipop.

When this happens, don’t give Snyder an ounce of credit, and you can put that IN CAPS. That we’ve all been subject to this stubborn rich kid’s predilection for racist imagery for a decade longer than most high schools kept their native mascots is a testament to how willing NFL ownership is to overlook the personal failings of their brethren. (See Kraft, Bob. Charges pending.)

Snyder doesn’t get a statue at any new stadium on the RFK site, which is on hold as DC lawmakers refuse to grant Snyder the land without — all together now — a name change. His legacy as an NFL owner, other than his failure to build competitive teams, is the shame that comes with clinging to a racist name and icon.

Snyder doesn’t get to save face. He’s not doing anything out of largesse. It’s because he was ever too small to listen to the people calling for him to #ChangeTheName.

Yes, it should have happened years ago, but one person who prefers to see the victory in this moment is Fredericks.

“We can be angry for the past wrongs or we can be hopeful, and I’m going to choose the latter,” Fredericks said. “There’s a lot of learning happening at the moment. This change requires a lot of commitment and they should be prepared to follow through when a decision is made.”

