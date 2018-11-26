From the NOAA: A rare, widespread ground blizzard tormented southcentral and southeast Wisconsin with the worst whiteout conditions ever experienced by some residents and travelers. Some drivers described it as "driving into a ball of cotton." The whiteout conditions occurred primarily in open, exposed areas. | READ MORE 

Jan. 30, 1996 Journal Times edition
