From the NOAA: A snarling, crippling winter storm/blizzard all but paralyzed southcentral and southeast Wisconsin, depositing 10 to 20.5 inches of snow, generating wind gusts to 45 to 63 mph, whipping up huge drifts of 4 to 8 feet in height, and causing numerous chain-reaction collisions of dozens of vehicles. | READ MORE
