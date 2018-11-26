Jan. 16-, 1997

From the NOAA: Frequent ground blizzard conditions affected the rural areas of southcentral and southeast Wisconsin as bitter cold air poured into this area on northwest winds gusting to 40 mph. Whiteout conditions, due to blowing snow, stopped traffic on I-94 in Kenosha county before daybreak. Traffic was also brought to a standstill in rural points of Racine county during the late afternoon hours. Elsewhere, whiteout conditions slowed or stopped traffic at times. | READ MORE
