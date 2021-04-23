 Skip to main content
Jan M Jeffery, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

