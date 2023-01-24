 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jammin' for Cancer musical fundraiser Feb. 5

RACINE — The annual Jammin' for Cancer musical fundraiser by Racine Eagles Aerie No. 281 will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.

This benefit for the All Saints Cancer Foundation features live music, food and raffles.

The music lineup features local classic rock band Fall Hazard playing from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The Rhythm Dogs brings its rhythm and blues show to the stage from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

WIIL Power finishes the day performing from 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission is $10.

