Jammin' for Cancer Feb. 6 at Eagles Club

RACINE — The annual Jammin' for Cancer fundraiser will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.

Presented by Racine Eagles Aerie No. 281 in support of the fight against cancer, the annual event will feature live music by Mean Jake, Full Flavor and Fall Hazard. The event also features raffles, a silent auction and food for sale.

The cost is $10. Area businesses and individuals who would like to make a cash, item or gift certificate donation can call 262-633-1138.

