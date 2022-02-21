 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jamica R. Aliemenious

  • 0
Jamica Aliemenious

Jamica R. Aliemenious, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News