NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Jami L. Pomeroy, 49, 1512 block of Pratt Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an illegally obtained prescription (two counts), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments