James "Smiley" Andrew Popilek (aka James Hendricks), 25000 block of 107th Street, Trevor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Breaking
James "Smiley" Andrew Popilek
Most Popular
-
Employee charged for stealing several hundred dollars from Kewpee
-
New Downtown Racine country bar opens today
-
Man allegedly strips naked during traffic stop after hanging out window of moving car
-
Woman whose car wouldn't start allegedly tries to spit on officer who stopped to help
-
5 shots fired incidents occur in one night, Racine police say
Tell us what you think
Should there be legislation requiring the state move more toward renewable energy?
You voted:
Print Ads
Office
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.