JAMES POPILEK.jpg

James "Smiley" Andrew Popilek (aka James Hendricks), 25000 block of 107th Street, Trevor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments