James R. Robbins Jr., 2700 block of 11th Place, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felony, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
“I think I just saved a man’s life," Simone Fletcher told her husband through tears over the phone Wednesday evening. Here's how it happened.
Racine County police agencies are tightening public access to records and information about public safety matters under the guidance of the top law enforcement officer in the county: District Attorney Tricia Hanson.
The Panera Bread, currently in the same strip mall as Kohl's and Festival Foods at 5630 Washington Ave., is relocating from Mount Pleasant to Racine.
The investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect who was reported as fleeing from police is continuing, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation taking lead in the investigation.
Amid rising crime and violence, Mayor Cory Mason is hoping to ask voters to allow a cumulative $2 million increase in taxes to "fund additional positions in the Racine Police Department."
Two men face charges after allegedly breaking into R&D Executive, a men's fashion store at 424 Main St., and stealing an iPad and a safe almost four weeks ago.
RACINE — Davion J. Lminggio, 16, of the 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, was charged Wednesday with:
One of the shots entered an apartment bedroom, but no one was injured.
RACINE — Teachers and staff employed by Racine Unified School District will receive pay raises next school year.
A fight over a bong nearly resulted in a man requiring Flight For Life for his injuries.
