James Powell Jr. Jun 19, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Powell Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash near Union Grove identified The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified. Trial begins for 14-year-old, now 16, accused of homicide Trial for 14-year-old facing first-degree intentional homicide charges began on Tuesday. Search continuing for 13-year-old boy who took family vehicle, made campsite in Sauk County, authorities say The vehicle was found about 8:45 a.m. Monday and a ping of the boy’s cell phone led authorities to search an area near Highway 12 and the Sauk Hill. Two additional men charged in June 1 shooting at Washington Avenue RACINE — Two more men have been charged in connection to a shooting on Washington Avenue earlier this month. Employee allegedly threatens workplace shooting STURTEVANT — A Racine Metal-Fab employee was arrested after allegedly making threats against his workplace.