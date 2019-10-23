Oliver.jpg
James Otis Oliver, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/delivery of a controlled substance on or near a treatment facility, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center. 

