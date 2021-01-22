 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106 for SAT
0 comments
Lakers 113, Bucks 106 | Thursday's Game

James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106 for SAT

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — LeBron James says the results of last season's NBA awards voting didn't provide extra motivation as his Los Angeles Lakers prepared to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

He had more important things on his mind.

James scored a season-high 34 points in the opener of a seven-game road trip, helping the Lakers beat the Bucks 113-106 on Thursday. He finished second to Antetokounmpo in last year's MVP balloting.

"It's never been about individual (honors)," said James, a four-time MVP. "It's all about the team success. That's all that matters. ... I just want to play well and help our team versus any opponent. That's what it's all about."

Los Angeles (12-4) bounced back after blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of a 115-113 loss to Golden State on Monday night. The Bucks (9-6) dropped their second straight.

This game pitted the reigning NBA champion Lakers against a Bucks team that posted the league's best regular-season record each of the last two years.

It was the first time the Lakers had faced the Bucks since the 2019-20 awards voting, which also had Antetokounmpo finishing just ahead of Los Angeles' Anthony Davis in the voting for defensive player of the year.

"That was last season, obviously," said Davis, who had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. "No one brought that up or talked about it. Our motivation was not losing two in a row tonight. We were able to get that accomplished."

The Lakers shot 19 of 37 from 3-point range, with James going 6 of 10 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope making 7 of 10. Caldwell-Pope had 23 points.

Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, but he also committed nine turnovers. Jrue Holiday scored 22 points for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton finished with 20.

"We've got to keep working, keep playing good basketball for longer periods of time, make shots, defend better, rebound the ball better," Antetokounmpo said. "Ultimately we've got to get better."

The Lakers were ahead 63-57 after a first half that featured seven ties and nine lead changes. The Lakers outscored Milwaukee 20-8 over the last 5½ minutes of the second quarter, including Caldwell-Pope's 35-footer at the buzzer.

"There were stretches where we were really good on both ends of the court," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We had a bad stretch, I felt like the last four or five minutes of the second quarter, on both ends of the court we were not good. We were not sharp like you need to be for 48 minutes."

Los Angeles stayed ahead throughout the second half.

After trailing 98-87 with less than 7½ minutes left, the Bucks cut the deficit to 102-100 when Middleton drove the baseline and scored with 3:05 remaining. Caldwell-Pope answered by sinking a corner 3-pointer with 2:42 left.

The Lakers' lead didn't drop below four points the rest of the way.

Tip-ins

Lakers: This game marked a return to Milwaukee for Lakers guard Wesley Matthews, who played for the Bucks last season. Matthews' Wisconsin ties go beyond that; he went to high school in Madison and played college basketball at Marquette. Matthews scored six points.

Bucks: This game was supposed to be the first of a back-to-back for the Bucks. That changed when the NBA postponed the Bucks' Friday night home game with Washington to an undetermined date. NBA officials said the game was moved "due to the number of unavailable players for the Wizards, contact tracing for other players on their roster, and the length of time preceding the game during which the team was unable to practice."

+3 
LeBron James Lakers h/s

James
+3 
giannis 2018 h/s

Anteto-kounmpo
+3 
Anthony Davis h/s

Davis
+3 
Mike Budenholzer mug

Budenholzer

Tipoff

Teams: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

TV: ESPN

Radio: WTMJ (620 AM)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café
Local News

Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café

The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.

Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.

"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson. 

Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News