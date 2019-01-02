1219-BLACKWELL-MUG.jpg

James L. Blackwell, 26, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (repeater), disorderly conduct (repeater).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments