James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.
Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.
Half a dozen tornadoes possibly occurred in southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.
An 85-year-old man "inadvertently operated his vehicle forward in the driveway when he thought he was operating in reverse," the Racine Police Department reported.
A 20-year-old park in Caledonia is getting plenty of recreational upgrades, including a new skate park and splash pad, expected to cost the village more than $10 million.
WATCH NOW: Employees at this McDonald's could hardly believe what they were seeing after a drive-through customer offered to 'pay it foward' for the next person in line — setting off a chain reaction of good karma.
It was the second lockdown at Case in as many weeks.
The first play of the game for the Park High School football team Friday night was called back because of a penalty.
A Caledonia man has been accused of harassing homeless people for the purposes of making an embarrassing TikTok video while pretending to be an FBI agent.
The husband-and-wife team behind Waterford's popular restaurant Cafe 213 explain their decision to close the business after three years of public success — but private struggles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.