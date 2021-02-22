James John Wiggs
Related to this story
Most Popular
A one-month-old infant was a victim of homicide at about 12:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Lasalle Street in Racine.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two have been charged with allegedly having more than 470 grams, slightly more than a pound, of marijuana.
A Popeyes employee allegedly stole $145 from the restaurant on Highway 20 near Uptown.
Fire hydrant covered by snow with car parked next to it was inaccessible at one of two Racine fires Friday
Two structure fires were reported in Racine on Friday, one on Northwestern Avenue and another on Erie Street, with the closest hydrant to the fire on Northwestern Avenue blocked off due to snow and a car parked within 10 feet of the hydrant.
"Anywhere from east of I-94, it's 10-15 inches," National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Miller said. "It's less as you go west of I-94."
The lawsuit is based on how Dimple's Fine Imports did not receive a Small Business Emergency Assistance grant from the city because one of its owners had attended a #ReopenWisconsin rally.
Eastbound traffic will be limited and westbound traffic will be diverted over several blocks in Racine because of this repeatedly delayed project.
In an unusual public disclosure on student disciplinary action, the Burlington Area School District reports that three students have been disciplined, including multiple suspensions, and football players have apologized to their teammates for their roles in recent incidents of racism in the school district.
A 'transformative' gift: Billionaire who helped create Amazon gives $5 million to United Way of Racine County
Mackenzie Scott, one of the wealthiest people on the planet, is donating more than $4 billion to hundreds of community organizations across the country. $5 million of that is coming to Racine County.
A Racine man allegedly had child pornography containing children as young as 2 years old on multiple hard drives.