James J. Mielke III

James Mielke III

James J. Mielke III, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500-10,000 grams), possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.

