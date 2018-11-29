James H. Smith, 2800 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 1 and 5 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances, less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver to manufacture marijuana between 200 and 1,000 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

James H. Smith.jpg

