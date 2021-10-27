James A Timmers
At least three of the men and women arrested Wednesday for alleged connections to cocaine dealing in the greater Racine area were approved to received federal business COVID-19 stimulus funds last year.
“Initially I said, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ It was so low,” a local nurse said. “I got the camera, I could zoom in on the camera and I could tell it wasn’t a plane.”
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Racine will be one of 14 locations of Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food pop-up turned franchise, opening up in Southeast Wisconsin.
The trailer sales company allegedly failed to enforce its own social distancing rules.
Bird scooters in Racine were ridden for a total of 25,345 miles so far this year. That's more than 400 miles longer than the Earth's circumference.
Those hoping the storm Sunday night would keep people home and out of trouble may have hoped for too much.
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
More information is being released about Tuesday's wide-ranging federal drug bust focused on Racine, the third significant drug bust in less than a week in the city.