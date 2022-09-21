NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamel M. Cole, 1200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
“If I had a $1,000 for every architect that has reached out to look at the property, I would probably have $30-40K by now,” the realtor said.
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
The Racine Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of Main Street, an area with multiple bars, at 11:40 p.m. Saturday "regarding a fight with shots fired."
A 58-year-old Milwaukee woman has been accused of stealing more than $1,300 worth of items from Kohl's.
Firefighters from four counties and the Wisconsin Air National Guard were called to respond to a large fire near Interstate 94 Tuesday night.
The owner of Doobie's Beer Joint, where the 20-year-old driver was prior to the Highway 11 crash, says there's more to the story and plans to push back against the allegations.
Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue outside the Las Margaritas bar early Sunday, according to authorities.
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Colle…
"Just take me to jail" said a man after causing a car accident and before being charged with his fifth OWI, a felony, according to a criminal complaint.
