Jamaris L. Mosley

Jamaris Mosley

Jamaris L. Mosley, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams).

