Jamari J Jones, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm in school zone, possession of THC.