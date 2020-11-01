Jamal Collier: Tony La Russa is the wrong fit for this White Sox team

During his introductory video conference Thursday, La Russa mostly backed off his previous comments. Well, as long as he could be sure of the sincerity.

“If you talk about specifically baseball, I applaud and would support the fact that they are now addressing and identifying the injustices, especially on the racial side,” La Russa said. “And as long as it’s peacefully protested and sincere — and what I’m learning more and more with the Players Alliance (a nonprofit made up of current and former Black players) and especially with the White Sox, when your protests actually have action-oriented results, the way that you’re going to impact to make things better — I’m all for it.”

La Russa made no effort to reckon with or apologize for his role in any of this or explain whether he has spent time considering the experiences of Black people in this country or in baseball.

Instead, he proceeded to list Black players that played for him and talked about racist bones — always good things for your manager to clear up on Day One.

When La Russa was asked about his thoughts on bat flips and players celebrating, he also backed off his previous opposition to them. Well, again, as long as he could be ensured of their sincerity.