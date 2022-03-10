Jalon S. Malone, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), alter identity marks (manufacturer property), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance.
Jalon S. Malone
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a reported shots fired incident on the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
In under four minutes, Gableman, the leader of the taxpayer-funded probe of Wisconsin's 2020 election that Joe Biden won, and the Fox News host shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about Wisconsin elections.
It's the start of something new for Liamani Segura.
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
More details about the tragic life and death of the woman who had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades are coming up in court, as the sons of her alleged killer are testifying in court.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, and later was found drunk in a yard with his pants down to his ankles.
Yet again, Foxconn is getting bad press for making a big announcement and then failing to (at least quickly) follow through.
Some people displaced in last week's Anthony Lane fire were just getting back on their feet. Now, all that progress has been undone.
They own a home in Raymond in north-central Racine County. It's just not done being built yet. Now, a school board member and other candidates are being accused of "harassment and bullying" to get the homeowner off of a ballot.
Nearly 80 years ago, Steve Shaffer’s grandmother donated money to help fund a Lutheran school being built in Racine.