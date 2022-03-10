Jalon S. Malone, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), alter identity marks (manufacturer property), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance.