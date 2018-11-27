NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Jake A. Isaac, 46, 1340 block of Chatham St. Upper, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (three counts, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of schedule or narcotics (two counts, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (PTAC, as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on or near a school).

