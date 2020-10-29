 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaivier E Spumante
0 comments

Jaivier E Spumante

  • 0
Jaivier Spumante

Jaivier E Spumante, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News