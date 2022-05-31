 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jaime Garcia

Jaime Garcia

Jaime Garcia, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (great bodily harm), operating while intoxicated causing injury, vehicle owner's liability for failing to stop at accident scene (hit and run).

