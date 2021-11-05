 Skip to main content
Jaiden Taylor Kruger
Jaiden Taylor Kruger

Jaiden Kruger

Jaiden Taylor Kruger, 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia.

