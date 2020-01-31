Jahmal D Furet Jr.
Story of local woman who works for Racine County Opportunity Center goes viral after wearing her grandma's wedding dress from 1956 to her own wedding.
ELKHORN — A truck driver from Kenosha is being accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of diesel fuel from the Lake Geneva fuel distributor where he worked.
The smartphone repair shop is currently located in the nearby Racine Centre shopping center, but plans to move to the more visible location at the corner of highways 31 and 20 this spring.
Authorities have identified the Racine woman killed in a two-car crash Monday night in Somers.
TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A 20-year-old Town of Burlington man is scheduled to appear in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday, Jan. 30, after video…
A man brought a Rolex watch he purchased in 1974 for $345.97 to an antiques show to find out its current value. His reaction: priceless.
RACINE — The Department of Public Works plans to launch its new system for handling solid waste, bulky items, recycling and yard waste on Monday.
The woman, whose identity has not yet been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
After the suspect allegedly started sharing explicit photos of the teen, the teen started to believe that "he was trying to destroy her life,” a Racine Police sergeant wrote in her report.
Impending Foxconn property value estimate: $522M, more than current county manufacturing base combined
To put that into some perspective, $522 million would already be more than the rest of Racine County’s combined manufacturing tax base of $513.9 million as of last year.