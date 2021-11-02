 Skip to main content
Jahkaeveon D Rucker
Jahkaeveon D Rucker, 1600 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), felony bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams).

