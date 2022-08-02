Jacob David Huffhines

Jacob (aka Bieber) David Huffhines, Salem, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"I didn’t do it, Mom." | A young man from Racine has spent 19 months locked up for a shooting the victim says he didn't commit. Now, he may be finally going home.
An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been charged with escape for allegedly failing to return after being let out for work release more than a year ago. He is now back in custody, online records show.
A Racine man allegedly reached speeds near 120 mph during a police chase and got away. Within hours, he was accused of sexual assault.
A 22-year-old man has been accused of threatening to "shoot up" a woman's home in Racine and firing a gun outside her residence. He was arrested less than a week later and faces drug dealing charges.
UNION GROVE — One afternoon when she was 3 years old, Melissa Wandrey escaped from her mother. She was eventually found, but her mom had to lu…
The victim was placed on life support at the hospital, police said. The suspect may have been drunk at the time of the crash.
RACINE — While most teens spend most of their time this summer hanging with friends and sleeping in, one 15-year-old took it upon himself to w…
A man allegedly yelled "I'll beat his (expletive) in front of the police! I don't give a (expletive)!" prior to an assault that left a man unconscious and needing to be intubated in Racine.
TOWN OF DOVER — A Kansasville man allegedly split another man’s head open during a bar fight.
A Racine County man has admitted to surreptitiously ordering the absentee ballots of two prominent elected officials and requesting them to be mailed to his house to prove that he could, even though that appears to be a felony.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.