 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jacob Daniel Kent
0 Comments

Jacob Daniel Kent

  • 0

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Jacob Daniel Kent, 6700 block of Brooks Court, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of burglarious tools (use of a dangerous weapon).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News