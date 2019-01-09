Jacob Enriquez.jpg

Jacob Daniel Enriquez, 24, Milwaukee, forgery as a crime against an elderly or disabled person (two counts), uttering a forgery as a crime against an elderly or disabled person (two counts), felony personal ID theft for financial as a crime against an elderly or disabled person (two counts).

