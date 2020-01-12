Jackson and Ravens can't sustain regular season success

Jackson’s goal this season was to erase the memory of that game, which came after he guided Baltimore to a 6-1 finish. Jackson went 2 of 8 for 17 yards and an interception in the first half against the Chargers, and the Ravens fell behind 23-3 in a one-and-out playoff performance.

It was Super Bowl or bust this time around, and Baltimore sure looked capable of making that happen. Jackson and the Ravens were virtually unstoppable over the final three months, slapping aside some of the best teams in the league with surprising ease.

And then, this.

Jackson is 19-3 as as starter during the regular season and 0 and 2 in the playoffs. Now he’s got to live with that for a year.

“I know how he’s going to respond,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s going to respond by being extremely motivated and determined to improve as a football player. The strides he made between last year and this year are pretty indicative of that.”

That’s what made this game so darn surprising.

The Ravens were 8 for 8 on fourth-and-1 situations this year. Jackson went 0 for 2 in this one, getting stuffed at the line of scrimmage on each occasion. Both times, the Titans went the other way for touchdowns.