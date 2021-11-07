Jackel named Journal Times news editor

Jackel, a JT reporter since 1979, has won dozens of awards for sports writing. In his new role, overseeing sports coverage will be his primary responsibility.

In Jackel’s own words, “Journal Times colors flow in my blood.” He served as a paperboy for his neighborhood on Racine’s north side, then worked in the JT inserting department before and shortly after graduating from St. Catherine’s High School. By his estimate, he has written more than 8,000 bylined stories for The Journal Times.