Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo this year

Guests will stroll through the zoo along a dedicated paved pathway decorated with lights and decorations. The intricately designed jack-o’-lanterns will look like pieces of art during the day and come to life at night for all to see. There will be an abundance of custom designs to discover. To compliment the jack-o’-lanterns, there will be light displays throughout the route. Within the event, the zoo will host a decorating contest for businesses and organizations. Guests will be able to vote on their favorite decorated space and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. Seasonal food and beverages will be sold.