Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo this year

RACINE — More than 1,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations will light up the night at the Racine Zoo’s new Halloween event, Jack-O’-Lantern Nights, taking place from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 29-Oct. 30. The zoo is located at 2131 N. Main St.
Guests will stroll through the zoo along a dedicated paved pathway decorated with lights and decorations. The intricately designed jack-o’-lanterns will look like pieces of art during the day and come to life at night for all to see. There will be an abundance of custom designs to discover. To compliment the jack-o’-lanterns, there will be light displays throughout the route. Within the event, the zoo will host a decorating contest for businesses and organizations. Guests will be able to vote on their favorite decorated space and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. Seasonal food and beverages will be sold.
People are also reading…
The Zoo is working with the company Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns to create these artistic masterpieces to line the walkways of the zoo. Using scalpels, knives, gouges and power tools, artists spend up to 15 hours sculpting a single jack-o’-lantern.
Admission is $10. There is no charge for ages 2 years and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For more information, go to racinezoo.org/jack-o-lantern-nights.