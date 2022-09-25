 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo this year

  • 0
pumpkin carver

RACINE — More than 1,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations will light up the night at the Racine Zoo’s new Halloween event, Jack-O’-Lantern Nights, taking place from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 29-Oct. 30. The zoo is located at 2131 N. Main St.

Guests will stroll through the zoo along a dedicated paved pathway decorated with lights and decorations. The intricately designed jack-o’-lanterns will look like pieces of art during the day and come to life at night for all to see. There will be an abundance of custom designs to discover. To compliment the jack-o’-lanterns, there will be light displays throughout the route. Within the event, the zoo will host a decorating contest for businesses and organizations. Guests will be able to vote on their favorite decorated space and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. Seasonal food and beverages will be sold.

People are also reading…

The Zoo is working with the company Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns to create these artistic masterpieces to line the walkways of the zoo. Using scalpels, knives, gouges and power tools, artists spend up to 15 hours sculpting a single jack-o’-lantern.

Admission is $10. There is no charge for ages 2 years and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For more information, go to racinezoo.org/jack-o-lantern-nights.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called 'ridiculous and frivolous'

Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called 'ridiculous and frivolous'

In a letter regarding the case, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote “I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect."

Referring to the body camera video, “I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News