Jabari T. Barmore Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLEJabari T. Barmore, Calumet Park, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Computer Hardware Electronic Storage Mechanics Technology Police Non-criminal Law Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 18-year-old man charged in crash that killed pregnant woman RACINE — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a rollover crash that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman. 25-year-old Racine man dead in traffic crash on Highway 31 and Tabor Road A 25-year-old Racine man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 31 early Saturday morning, the Caledonia Police Departm… Racine man found passed out in his car, charged with 5th OWI A Racine man who was found passed out in his vehicle is facing several charges, including his fifth OWI. Two officers from Racine County arrested on suspicion of drunken snowmobiling Racine County law enforcement officers Shawn Barker and Todd Lauer both are facing accusations of snowmobiling under the influence of alcohol … Rollover crash on Mead Street leads to one death A rollover crash Tuesday night resulted in the death an 18-year-old woman.