No photo available
Ja'Quale Dennis, 300 block of Park View Drive, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (two counts), false imprisonment (two counts), arson of building, recklessly endangering safety.
No photo available
Ja'Quale Dennis, 300 block of Park View Drive, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (two counts), false imprisonment (two counts), arson of building, recklessly endangering safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.