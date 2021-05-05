 Skip to main content
Iyad M Alabed, 6400 block of Nokomis Court, Mount Pleasant, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another.

