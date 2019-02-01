NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Ivan A. Oceguera, 20, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

